5 teens arrested by Slidell PD after gun store burglaries and high-speed chase

Slidell Police Chief shared a warning for criminals looking to commit crimes in Slidell, “I’ve said it time and time again, and my stance hasn’t changed. If you come to the Northshore to commit a crime, you will be caught. I will not stand for it, nor will our citizens. We work hard to keep a safe community, and we aren’t going to allow these teenagers to come and plague our city. My message to anyone thinking about preying on our community is this…we will not stop at the parish or state line. We will pursue you until you are apprehended.”