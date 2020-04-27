TODAY: Gov. Edwards to announce new state guidelines; non-emergency medical procedures can begin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana residents will learn Monday what life will look like once the stay at home order expires this week.
Governor John Bel Edwards will announce new state guidelines today.
This comes as doctors can perform non-emergency medical procedures again.
The official stay-at-home order is set to end this Thursday, but it will all depend on what Edwards says today and if we’re following the guidelines set out by the White House, it’ll depend on whether we’ve seen a downward trend in cases over the last 14 days.
Non-emergency medical and surgical procedures are expected to resume today including dental and dermatology offices.
Before hospital and clinical settings can move forward, they’ll have to monitor patients for COVID-19 have a five-day supply of PPE and provide social distance seating.
The governor says every day in that 14-day period doesn’t necessarily have to look better than the day before, but we need to have a clear picture that we are trending in a better direction.
Those three areas the governor mentioned according to the White House guidelines are making sure there’s a downward trajectory in symptoms and the number of cases and also making sure that hospitals can properly care for all patients and provide enough testing for health care workers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.