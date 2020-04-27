Two local food distribution sites suspend operations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two local food distribution sites have closed down in the Metro New Orleans area. The Alario Center in Westwego shut down Friday. And, Monday afternoon LaSalle Park in Metairie suspended its operations.
Second Harvest Food Bank says over the last few weeks it has fed tens of thousands of people. The non-profit describes the demand as overwhelming. In fact, just a few weeks ago they were short on food as people suddenly lost their jobs and were without a paycheck.
But, now Second Harvest says more food is coming in and people are starting to get their benefits like food stamps. While that need has somewhat leveled off, it is still extremely high.
“Now that we have met the immediate need and some benefits for folks are coming in. We are going to turn our sites to neighborhood distribution, smaller distributions, to help get food closer to people where they live not just here in the Metro New Orleans area but across 23 parishes that we serve because this served the first few weeks well, but, as we know this is going to be months and months of response,” said Jay Vise with Second Harvest Food Bank.
Second Harvest says it is still working out where those smaller food distribution sites will be. But, if you or your family is in need of food, we’re told the best thing you can do is call 211.
