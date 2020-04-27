Unattended BBQ grill ignites 2-alarm blaze in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An unattended BBQ grill caused an overnight fire in Algiers, according to the New Orleans Fire Dept.
The blaze started around 1 a.m. at the Cypress Run Apartments at 6101 Tullis Drive.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find the three story apartment building with flames coming through the roof.
A second alarm for struck and additional personnel conducted an interior attack to halt the spread of the fire. 21 of the 22 units were occupied, and all residents managed to evacuate the building safely.
The cause of the fire was an unattended barbeque grill on a balcony.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.