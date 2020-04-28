The Bengal King: Joe Burrow gets honorary Izzy’s sandwich

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In the span of a few days, new Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the city by storm.
The latest honor for the No. 1 overall draft pick, his very own sandwich at Izzy’s: The Bengal King.
The reuben sandwich comes on grilled marble rye with a potato pancake and pickles. Izzy’s corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and melted imported Swiss cheese are put together and served on ‘striped’ marble rye along with comes with Izzy’s famous potato pancake
“Joe finished his collegiate career as a Geaux Bengal and is ready to start his professional career as a Cincinnati Bengal,” Izzy’s President John Geisen said. “Izzy’s and the City of Cincinnati are excited to welcome Joe and what better way to do so than by having one of Cincinnati’s longest standing restaurants giving him his own sandwich.”
The Bengal King will be available for a limited time starting on Monday.
