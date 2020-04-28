Bruce: Dry Today-Storms Arrive Wednesday Morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Another dry day day on tap today as clouds beginning to roll in during the afternoon. As a front moves in it will bring the threat of rain and a few storms Wednesday morning. Today will be slightly warmer and more humid. The cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area on Wednesday. The stormiest part of the day appears to be in the morning to midday hours. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, but, at this time, widespread severe weather is not expected.