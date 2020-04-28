Bruce: Dry Today-Storms Arrive Wednesday Morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Another dry day day on tap today as clouds beginning to roll in during the afternoon. As a front moves in it will bring the threat of rain and a few storms Wednesday morning. Today will be slightly warmer and more humid. The cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area on Wednesday. The stormiest part of the day appears to be in the morning to midday hours. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, but, at this time, widespread severe weather is not expected.
Good feeling air returns for late in the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday and mid 80s Friday with lows in the 50s and 60s. A few upper 40s are possible north and west of the lake.
Don’t count on that lasting! By the weekend, some spots will approach 90 degrees in the afternoons.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.