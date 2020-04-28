Childcare providers prepare with new procedures during pandemic

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - While the governor’s stay at home order in Louisiana allowed child care facilities to operate based on local guidelines the Louisiana Department of Education which regulates the facilities said nearly 70 percent chose to shut down in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Now as the economy trickles open some providers are looking ahead to make sure kids have a safe place to go when parents return to work.
Jazzie’s Learning Academy is a fixture in its River Ridge neighborhood. The current owner Jasmine Delco said, “Our center has been around for decades. My dad attended this childcare, my brothers." She said she is proud to continue a family legacy.
"We love our kids. We love the community and we love servicing our community," said Delco. That’s why she continues to check in with parents weekly during the coronavirus stay at home order. She said, "Just stay in contact with them and let them know that we care, we are here and that you know that we didn't forget about them."
She and her staff spent much of the time since the closure in March getting ready for the dozens of families they service to return. Delco says the center’s reopening plan calls for increased disinfection procedures with some surfaces being cleaned every 30 minutes. She has developed social distancing plans and created isolation areas should a child start showing signs of illness while in their care.
Delco said, “We’ve just been trying to make sure that we get everything in our building together so that when we do decide to decide to open back up it’s safe and compliant with the Louisiana Department of Education, the Department of Health and the CDC."
Kidcam Camps president and CEO Melissa Conner hopes her organization’s experience operating childcare for Oschner Health employees can help others in the industry. Conner said, “It was a learn as you go, but we figured it out very fast.”
Conner oversees 17 sites across the state with about 50 kids each. She said, "It didn't take long to say okay this is what this world looks like. There's how you set those spaces. Here's how you keep everyone separated. Everybody has their little bubble."
Each site does temperature checks and ask survey questions on arrival. Campers are assigned the same storage space, chairs and play locations each day.
Conner said, "Not just their individual school supplies and learning mechanisms that they bring into camp or that we have for them to use, but individual balls in their squares. They stay put and we make sure that they keep their arms out that is something that we have implemented and have managed well."
A socially distanced environment that seems strange at first, but Conner finds the kids and councilors adapted quickly. She said, "Kids can still have fun six apart." A necessary compromise to get kids cared for and parents back to work safely.
Parents are not allowed into the Kidscam facilities with drop off and pick up at the door. Jazzie’s plans a similar process with a new electronic sign in and out policy once the facility reopens.