Funeral procession Tuesday for fallen BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A funeral procession will be held Tuesday for Sgt. Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr.
Hutto was a Baton Rouge police officer killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 26.
The family will not have a public funeral for Hutto. Instead, there will be a procession Tuesday, April 28 starting at 1 p.m.
The route will begin at the coroner’s office on Harding Boulevard and travel toward Interstate 110. The procession will then travel along Interstate 110 to Government Street. From there, the procession will then take a right onto Government Street and end at Rabenhorst Funeral home.
RELATED STORIES:
Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments will take part.
People interested in standing along the route can do so along Harding Boulevard or along Government Street between Interstate 110 and the funeral home, while keeping social distancing in mind.
Hutto spent 21 years with BRPD and 24 years total in law enforcement.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.