Gov. Edwards extends ‘stay at home’ order'; La. could move to Phase 1 after May 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana residents are in for two more weeks of the stay at home order.
Governor John Bel Edwards says its needed to get the state to meet phase one criteria to reopen, but he did relax some of the restrictions.
Edwards did announce some changes at the end of next week. Restaurants can open outside areas for meals without table service.
There will be three changes to the stay-at-home order that will go into effect on May 1:
· Outdoor sections of restaurants will be allowed to reopen. However, there will be no table service.
· While malls will remain closed, stores at those malls will be allowed to offer curbside retail.
· All workers who interact with the public must wear masks.
After monitoring key areas over a 14-day period, Edwards says we simply don’t meet the criteria to move into phase one of reopening the economy.
He says we don’t have consistent decreases in new cases and new hospitalizations across the state’s nine regions.
A third of the state’s regions are still seeing an increase in case counts.
Edwards says Louisiana has stopped short of overwhelming the health care system and that’s because people have taken the stay at home order seriously.
Louisiana reports more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases and estimates that about 17,000 of those have recovered.
“That means we’ve got at least 10,000 positive people in Louisiana right now, and all 10,000 of those became ill during the stay at home order just to put things into perspective. So, they became ill when residents where under the instructions not to leave their homes unless for essential activities,” Gov. Edwards said.
The governor said he anticipates the state will move to phase one after May 15. That announcement will be made May 11th.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.