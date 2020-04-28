Jefferson Parish will allow restaurant patio seating with no table service

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Chandra Chifici says her family business has taken a significant hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Absolutely, absolutely, we have one restaurant that’s not even open right now in the French Quarter,” said Chifici. “We’re just happy we’re still in business.”
While the Gov. John Bel Edwards stay at home order will remain in place until May 15, there will be changes to the mandate.
Starting May 1, restaurants will be allowed to offer outside patio seating as long as there is no table service.
Chifici, whose family owns Deanie’s Seafood, is hoping the looser restrictions will help bring in more business at her Bucktown location.
“I think it’s a great first step to letting restaurants do a little bit more. We’re glad to see that we are going to have that option. We have a tent being put into place and we’re adding some more tables outside that we already have. We’re going to have to social distancing in place, the tables are going to be 6 feet apart. Just to give the customer an extra thing to do, people are tired of staying at home,” said Chifici.
Another change to the Governor’s order, workers who come into contact with the public must wear masks.
“This is a good step forward. We need to get our businesses ready for this preparation as we look to moving into phase one in the future and we hope that future will be in mid- May but certainly there is work for all of us to do in the business community preparing for that day when we are able to move into phase one,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng.
“The key message here is as businesses and other parts of the community reopen, it’s not going to look the same, we’re going to encourage people to wear masks, we’re going to encourage distancing, businesses are going to be able to serve fewer people, occupancy level will be less to allow for distancing. It’s not going to look the same and we really ask for the public’s patience and cooperation through that,” said Joseph Kanter, M.D., with the Louisiana Department of Health.
Chifici’s family also owns restaurants in Orleans Parish. The Magazine Street location is still open and has patio tables. But, Chifici says they will follow Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s guidelines and not allow outside seating in New Orleans.
“It’s just unfortunate because I believe the restaurants in Orleans would like to be able to do a little bit more because I do have the seating but you know we are going to abide by the rules,” she said.
