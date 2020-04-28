Juan’s World: Welcoming Winston to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World. And let me be the ‘next’ to mention that Jameis Winston is now a New Orleans Saint.
Two days after the chatter about him coming to the Saints first heated up, the franchise has closed the deal and it’s for one year.
So what could happen in that one year? The assumption is that he’s expected to fill the role that Teddy Bridgewater had last season as Drew Brees’ primary back-up. Which also means that Taysom Hill, who just signed a new two-year deal, will continue in his role as part-time everything.
But, Sean Payton did say recently that Taysom has ‘earned the right’ to be the teams number two. But, does earning the right always translate into getting first dibs once Drew Brees is done playing? That remains to be seen.
What if Jameis shows considerable improvement while learning under Brees. What if he gets into a game next season and plays well. What if, at the end of next season, Brees steps away and Winston says he wants to be considered for the starters job. What if his play has ‘also’ earned it. What then Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis?
There are at least four things that Winston has done that Taysom hasn’t. He’s thrown for more than five-thousand yards in a season, has thrown for at least 30 touchdowns ‘and’ 30-interceptions. And he’s been a full-time starter for more at least one regular season game.
But, does all of that experience and know-how trump what Taysom could bring to the table down the road.
I have a feeling that we will soon find out.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.