Kenner PD: Pedestrian struck and killed by train

KENNER, La. (WVUE) -A Kenner man was killed Monday evening when he was struck by a train, according to the Kenner Police Dept.
The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Hollandey Street and Kenner Avenue.
The victim identified, as 35-year-old Sheldon McElveen, was reported to have been walking west on the railroad tracks. The train conductor of Canadian National Railroad train observed McElveen walking on the tracks, activated the train horn and attempted to stop the train which was travelling at an estimated speed of eighteen miles per hour.
Police say McElveen made no attempt to remove himself from the tracks, continued walking, and was struck by the train.
It is an ongoing traffic investigation pending toxicology results.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.