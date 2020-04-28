Lower Ninth Ward shooting leaves one injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that has left one man injured.
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1400 block of Alabo Street just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim has been transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
