Lower Ninth Ward shooting leaves one injured
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1400 block of Alabo Street just after 3 p.m. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | April 28, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 3:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that has left one man injured.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1400 block of Alabo Street just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

