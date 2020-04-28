Need a mask? Here’s where you can get them for free

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Several parishes will be providing free masks to the public this week thanks to a donation by the Hanes Company.
In St. Charles Parish, washable cloth face masks will be provided to residents at various locations. A limited supply of more than 20,000 masks will be distributed until the supply runs out. Residents can pick up masks daily from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Destrehan High School and The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center.
- Destrehan High School
- 1 Wildcat Lane, Destrehan, LA 70047
- Residents should use River Road to access the Schexnyder Lane entrance.
- Edward A. Dufresne Community Center:
- 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, LA 70070
- Residents should use the first entrance to the parking lot.
Additionally, masks will be handed out during the St. Charles Parish Public School food distribution at the Lafon Performing Arts Center on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In St. John the Baptist Parish, masks will be distributed to St. John residents beginning Tuesday, April 28. Each car will be given one pack, containing five masks. Drive-thru distribution of cloth face masks will be conducted at the below locations and dates. Masks will be given until supplies run out.
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
REGALA Gym Parking Lot
200 REGALA Park Rd., Reserve, LA 70084
Thursday, April 30, 2020
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
West St. John High School Parking Lot
480 LA 3127, Edgard, LA 70049
4 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Pleasure Bend Fire Station
1200 LA 643, Vacherie, LA 70090
Tangipahoa Parish residents can also receive free masks. Residents are asked to contact their rural fire department to check for availability.
Free masks will also be available in St. Tammany Parish, however, the times and locations are still being finalized. Parish Government will furnish approximately 90,000 donated masks to municipalities and Parish Fire Districts this week for distribution to the public.
St. Tammany Parish Government will share the distribution information when it becomes available.
