New Orleans restaurants hungry for business question mayor’s decision to stay closed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says no changes will be made to the stay-at-home order in Orleans Parish despite Gov. John Bel Edwards’ update on state rules.
Edwards announced Monday (April 27) that restaurant customers would be allowed to eat on outside tables without service.
“I was thrilled because I know that I don’t have a curbside dining room. I have a open air patio where I can seat people six feet or further away from each other,” Slim Goodies Owner Deborah Schumacher said.
On Twitter, Cantrell said curbside seating at restaurants won’t be allowed during the stay-at-home mandate.
“I just would like to understand the logic behind that, because if people can go into supermarkets and be a lot closer and moving around next to each other, why shouldn’t they be allowed to sit outside where the air is fresher?” Dat Dog Owner Constantine Georges said.
Georges said he met with managers Tuesday morning about how they would set up their outdoor seating.
“I don’t really understand the logic behind why the mayor has decided to contravene an order or permission allowed by the governor. I’m just baffled by that,” Georges said.
Some business owners say they would like some clarification on the mayor’s orders.
“I own a business that has an outdoor patio that is behind the business. It has a separate entrance that is not curbside, that doesn’t have any public access where people could be walking by unprotected,” Schumacher said.
Because her outdoor seating would not be curbside, she’s not sure whether she can open the space come Friday.
“Clarity is incredibly important for the small businesses, the large businesses, for everybody to know what we’re supposed to do. So if you have one side of government telling you that you can do something, and the other side telling you that you can’t do something, it’s confusing and it’s difficult,” Schumacher said.
In a statement, Cantrell said in part, “It is absolutely critical for the safety of our people that residents continue to STAY HOME at this time, and not move prematurely to resume public activity."
”People are already outside. people are riding their bikes everywhere you look, exercising everywhere you look, so people are already outdoors," Georges said.
Edwards also stated that malls will remain closed but stores may open for curbside delivery. Cantrell said stores will also not be open for curbside delivery in Orleans Parish.
