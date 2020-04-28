Orleans Parish the exception to Gov. Edwards changes to ‘stay at home’ mandate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says that despite Gov. John Bel Eedwards making small changes to the state’s stay at home order, Orleans Parish will not be included.
In a tweet, the mayor said that those changes will not be implemented in New Orleans and that residents must continue to stay home.
The current statewide order goes through May. 15. Governor Edwards said Monday that another announcement will come on May 11 regarding whether or not the state is ready to move into Phase 1.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.