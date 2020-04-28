Severe storms possible into Wednesday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening. Overnight should be quiet as another line of stronger storms approaches by daybreak. There is a Level 2 risk for severe weather on Wednesday morning. Damaging winds are the greatest threat with these storms. The storms will rapidly clear the area by midday Wednesday.
A fairly strong cold front will return low humidity and cool evenings to round out the week. By late in the weekend and into next week, temperatures will rise along with the humidity to give it an early summer feel. Some spots will be close to 90 by next week.
