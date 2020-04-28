Woman killed in vehicle crash on I-610 near Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash with a fatality on Interstate-610 West at the Elysian Fields Ave. exit.
Initial reports show a single-vehicle crash, with a female victim, the NOPD said.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday (April 28).
I-610 West near the scene of the crash was closed as of 5:20 p.m.
The NOPD urged drivers to take alternate routes until the scene is clear.
No further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.