Woman killed in vehicle crash on I-610 near Elysian Fields

By Chris Finch | April 28, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 5:25 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash with a fatality on Interstate-610 West at the Elysian Fields Ave. exit.

Initial reports show a single-vehicle crash, with a female victim, the NOPD said.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday (April 28).

I-610 West near the scene of the crash was closed as of 5:20 p.m.

The NOPD urged drivers to take alternate routes until the scene is clear.

No further details are available at this time.

