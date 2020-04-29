Bruce: Big Improvements On The Way-Rain Ends As Sun Returns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The rain and storms have moved east and out of the area. Clouds will gradually diminish as clearing skies take hold this evening and overnight. Temperatures will be very pleasant and actually cool at night through Friday. Then by Saturday highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s to near 90 as the heat builds in.
The good news is that we remain dry through the weekend as clean-up efforts take place where wind damage was reported on the north and south shore.
