Cold front brings back low humidity

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cool breeze builds into the area on Thursday keeping highs in the 70s under sunny skies. Humidity will be very low and stay that way into the beginning of the weekend.
By Sunday temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and with more humidity there will be an early summer feel. By early next week a few spots may hit 90 degrees.
Another cold front is expected on Wednesday with just a slight chance for a storm. Overall another dry to mostly dry stretch of weather is ahead.
