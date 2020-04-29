COVID-19 Testing sites closed, school food distribution delayed because of weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The threat of more severe weather Wednesday lead to the temporary closure of three coronavirus testing sites.
That included the testing site at Hahnville High School in St. Charles Parish, the Gramercy Elementary School site in St. James parish, and the Marrero Community Center site in Jefferson Parish.
All of the sites are scheduled to reopen Thursday morning.
New Orleans Public Schools also announced they would not open food distribution sites until 10 a.m. because of weather.
