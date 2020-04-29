GE laying off 100 employees as New Orleans tech center closes because of coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - General Electric Co. announced it is closing its technology center in New Orleans and laying off 100 employees because of the impact of COVID-19.
The company said in a statement Wednesday (April 29), it is “part of our business divisions’ ongoing efforts to meet market and cost challenges and streamline operations.”
A spokesperson for GE said the decision is difficult in light of the pandemic, but they will provide employees with 60 days’ notice and benefits to help during the transition.
The technology center is located at the Place St. Charles building in the 200 blk. of St. Charles Ave.
The announcement comes the same day as GE announced $2 billion in cuts because of the coronavirus crisis. GE Power reduced its headcount by 700 in the first quarter of 2020.
GE has over 500 employees in Louisiana. It opened its doors in New Orleans in 2012.
“We remain committed to the state,” the company said.
