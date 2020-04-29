Heavy storms shift offshore as rain continues

The strongest winds and heaviest rainfall is moving off the coast.

Heavy storms shift offshore as rain continues
Storms moving offshore (Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella | April 29, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 8:46 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Weather conditions will slowly improve as we go through the morning hours with the heaviest storm activity now shifting off the coast.

A line of strong to severe storms rolled through early this morning bringing a second round of gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

That line is now moving off the coast with light to moderate rain showers expected to continue for the rest of the morning. Later this afternoon we will begin to dry things out which will set the stage for a beautiful end of the week in weather.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.