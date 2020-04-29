Heavy storms shift offshore as rain continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Weather conditions will slowly improve as we go through the morning hours with the heaviest storm activity now shifting off the coast.
A line of strong to severe storms rolled through early this morning bringing a second round of gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
That line is now moving off the coast with light to moderate rain showers expected to continue for the rest of the morning. Later this afternoon we will begin to dry things out which will set the stage for a beautiful end of the week in weather.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.