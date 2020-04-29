Jefferson Parish leaders push for phase 1 as small businesses start reopening despite confusion

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With online orders only, owner of Fleurty Girl, Lauren Haydel resorts to a pickup system from her porch.
“It hasn’t been bad we’re making the best of the situation,” Haydel said.
But after already closing her stores for weeks, she says she was confused and frustrated when the governor announced they could have stayed open if they kept to the 10 person limit.
“Now we’re kind of like where do we fit where do we fall how do we get re-open,” Haydel said.
Haydel plans to start small, re-opening their old Gretna location as a test.
“Everybody’s ready to get back to normal but we don’t want to do it so fast we mess up what we’ve been trying to achieve here,” Haydel said.
“We were shocked we thought we would be moving into stage one,” Tuxedos to Geaux owner, Mel Grodsky said.
Social and formal gatherings is the business model at tuxedos to geaux, and owner Mel Grodsky says he too was frustrated and confused. Grodsky said he could have put some of his 16 employees to work cleaning or sorting inventory instead of laying off the entire staff.
“I had to go outside and bring people their stuff to the car give it to them and hope it fits because they weren’t allowed to come inside the store,” Grodsky said.
In order to re-open, Grodsky launched a reservation system that allows one customer at a time, but says the future of his business is still so uncertain considering gatherings in general.
“I’ll stand here and defend this business try to keep it afloat I’ve got too many people who make a livelihood out of this business,” Grodsky said.
“When the governor said we have never close retail, that they have always been able to remain open with 10 or fewer customers social distancing. That was news to retail, I know it was news to local government,” Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken said.
Van Vrancken said while it is an improvement for these businesses to take these small steps, she says re-opening the parish is reaching critical levels.
“Our businesses have consistently told me we can survive a month, but three ‘I’m in bankruptcy,' we’re now in a month and a half… Jefferson parish businesses cannot be held hostage because you have a problem in Monroe, I understand the governor has to worry about us all but you have to let regions start opening to business,” Van Vrancken said.
Van Vrancken said they are constantly consulting with healthcare leaders about re-opening, saying the parish already has a plan for when the state does move onto phase one.
She says overall the hospitals have reported decreases in Covid 19 cases.
