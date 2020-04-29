Jyaire Brown on his way to becoming the next great cornerback at Easton

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jyaire Brown is only a sophomore, but if you sit on one of his workouts, you can tell the Easton cornerback already possesses elite talent.
“I love Jyaire’s size. I love his humbleness. I love his hard work. Jyaire came in and realized what we were doing, fell in love with what we were doing. {33:27-31}: You don’t get No. 1 in Louisiana by mistake. So he’s a baller,” said trainer Ernest Harvey.
“I just like being physical receivers. These receivers like to get physical. They try to be the ultimate guy to get the ball. I like to get physical, and make the ball mine,” said Easton CB Jyaire Brown.
Brown is also leaning a future legend at the cornerback spot, Derek Stingley, Jr.
“Yeah that’s real nice. Just being around him, picking his brain, him and Elias Ricks. Picking his brain, learning from the best of the best. We all have the same goals, get to the top,” said Brown.
Warren Easton hasn’t won a state title since 1942. Brown’s main goal is to change that trophy drought.
“Two state championships, back-to-back. That’s the ultimate goal at the end of the day. All this recruitment is nice. At Easton it’s trying to get two state championships,” said Brown.
Last week, Brown committed to Ohio State University. He lived in Cincinnati up to the age of four, then moved to New Orleans.
