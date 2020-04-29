Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PIMA COUNTY-PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR
Pima County hires new public health director, starts June 1
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County has hired a new public health director. County officials announced Tuesday that Dr. Theresa Cullen will start her job on June 1. Cullen is a graduate of the University of Arizona College of Medicine. She has worked as a public health physician and retired as a Public Health Service Officer from the federal government with the rank of Rear Admiral and Assistant U.S. Surgeon General. Cullen will replace Bob England, who has served as interim health director since last June after Marcy Flanagan left to direct the Maricopa County Health Department. England will stay on as a part-time physician to help guide Pima County through the coronavirus pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHOENIX FLYOVER
Air Force, Guard jets to perform flyover to honor responders
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard aircraft on Friday will conduct a flyover above metro Phoenix to honor healthcare workers and others responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Luke Air Force Base officials say 15 jets will begin the flyover at approximately 3:10 p.m., and that it will last 50 minutes. Officials say the flight path will take the jets over Buckeye, Luke, Litchfield Park, Surprise, Waddell, Goodyear, Tolleson, Phoenix and Tempe before they head over Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Deer Valley, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West, and El Mirage. Participating aircraft will include seven F-35A fighters and seven F-16 fighters from Luke and a KC-135 tanker from the Air Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing at Sky Harbor International Airport.
AP-US-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-IMMIGRANTS
Lawsuit: US citizens with immigrant spouses should get help
PHOENIX (AP) — The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. The lawsuit was filed in Maryland on Tuesday on behalf of six American citizens who were denied coronavirus relief checks because they filed and paid taxes with a spouse who has what’s known as an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or a way for immigrants without legal status to still pay federal taxes, which millions do. Americans married to immigrants say they've been unfairly targeted.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
2nd inmate in Arizona prisons dies from coronavirus
PHOENIX (AP) — A 79-year-old man with lung cancer became the second inmate in Arizona’s prisons to die from the coronavirus. The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office says the prisoner known as Sittingdown died Friday at a hospital in Florence of COVID-19 and lung cancer. Sittingdown didn’t have a first name and also was known as Robert Proell. He was serving a sentence for four convictions from Mohave County for sexual conduct with a minor. The Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said it hasn’t received verification on the cause of Sittingdown’s death. Overall, Arizona has more than 6,900 confirmed cases of the virus, with 293 deaths.
MESA HOMICIDE-SUSPECTS ARRESTED
3 women arrested in connection with a Mesa homicide case
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say three women have been arrested in connection with a homicide case. They say 34-year-old Melissa Valenzuela was a mother of three last seen at her home on March 17. They say she was reported missing three days later and found dead on March 23. Police say witnesses reported seeing several women pushing or dragging a female victim, who was screaming for help and for someone to call 911. The next morning, witnesses reported several women cleaning up outside the residence. Authorities haven’t disclosed how Valenzuela died, but Phoenix TV station KTVK says a police report lists a blunt instrument was used as a weapon and that blood was found inside the home.
ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA-VOTING
Voting-rights advocates look for election changes amid virus
PHOENIX (AP) — Voting rights advocates are calling on Arizona officials to send a ballot to every registered voter for the primary and general elections this year and take other steps to ensure people can safely vote. Citing infections linked to Wisconsin’s primary earlier this month, the groups said nobody should risk their health to cast a ballot. They want election officials to send ballots to everyone while preserving in-person voting opportunities for those who prefer it or can’t vote by mail. But the proposal faces long odds in the Legislature, where key Republicans say Arizona already makes it easy for people to vote by mail.
FIRE-DOUBLE HOMICIDE
Grandparents found dead after home fire, grandson arrested
CLAYPOOL, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in east-central Arizona say an 18-year-old man is accused of killing his grandparents and setting their home on fire. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 67-year-old Jose Oropeza and 70-year-old Katherine Oropeza and the arrested grandson as 18-year-old Abram Oropeza. The Sheriff’s Office says the victims were apparently shot and that their bodies were found Monday in their Claypool residence following a fire. The office says the grandson was arrested on suspicion of two counts each of of first-degree murder, arson of an occupied structure and tampering with physical evidence. Undersheriff Mike Johnson told The Associated Press that investigators weren’t immediately able to determine a possible motive.
AP-US-TRIBES-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-FUNDING
Tribes urge Treasury to disburse coronavirus relief funding
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribal nations are urging the federal government to quickly disburse coronavirus relief funding after a judge handed them an early victory in a legal battle involving the money. At least 18 tribes sued the federal government seeking to keep any portion of the $8 billion in funding allocated to tribes out of the hands of Alaska Native corporations. A judge in Washington D.C. issued a ruling late Monday to temporarily halt any payments to the corporations while he settles the larger question of eligibility. The decision clears the U.S. Treasury Department to begin distributing money to 574 federally recognized tribes. An attorney for the agency declined comment.