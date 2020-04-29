Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities said they were continuing to search for the body of a Mississippi man who drowned after helping his child out of the water. Ross Barnett Reservoir police said the man drowned Sunday afternoon. Police said the man and his family were on a boat Sunday while several children played in the water wearing flotation devices. Police said one of the children started floating away from the boat, so the man jumped into the water and brought the child back to safety but the man went under and never resurfaced. Police said divers from several agencies were searching for the man Monday. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released by authorities.