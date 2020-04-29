Louisiana Rising special to benefit Jazz & Heritage Foundation Relief Fund

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-TV announced Wednesday that it will broadcast a three hour music special to help to raise money for the Jazz & Heritage Foundation Relief Fund.
“Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home” airs Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. and will feature numerous artists based throughout the state singing from their front porches, living rooms, backyards, or wherever they find themselves quarantined.
The artists, who are donating their time and talent, have seen their work come to a halt with concerts and festivals cancelled and music clubs closed.
Because of this, the Jazz & Heritage Foundation started a relief fund and has already dispersed over$600,000 to 2,500, all in the music industry.
“We want to help these artists who have found themselves out of work and struggling,” explained WVUE-TV’s VP and General Manager Ronna Corrente. “We felt the timing to be very appropriate considering our show will air on what would have been the closing day to this year’s Jazz Fest.”
The show is an extension of the popular state-wide concert series, Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home, which has run for the last four weeks and is scheduled to air throughout the month of May.
Artists scheduled to appear range across a broad spectrum of music and notoriety, including Kix Brooks, The Revivalists, Deana Carter, Chris Thomas King, Michael Doucet, Dwayne Dopsie, Samantha Fish, Amanda Shaw, Chubby Carrier, Paul Sanchez, Steve Riley and many more.
At this time the special will also air on WBXH – TV in Baton Rouge.
