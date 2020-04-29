Protective orders issued to ‘Duck Dynasty’ star’s family

In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. A man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting at the Louisiana home of the “Duck Dynasty” star. Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after Robertson's estate in West Monroe was struck by gunfire on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 25. No one was injured in the shooting, authorities said. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)