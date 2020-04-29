RTA to require all passengers to wear face coverings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will begin requiring all riders to wear a face-covering on May 1.
This requirement comes after the CDC recommended face coverings, especially in places more difficult to social distance in.
The face-covering has to cover the rider’s mouth and nose.
Riders are still required to abide by social distancing standards even with the coverings.
The RTA also encourages riders to only use public transit for essential travel for the time being as well such as the grocery store, workplaces and healthcare facilities.
Visit RTA’s website at www.RTAforward.org for more information.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.