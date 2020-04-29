Second OPSO staff member dies from COVID-19, sheriff says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office staff member has died as a result of contracting COVID-19, according to Sheriff Marlin Gusman and Compliance Director Darnley R. Hodge.
“Lt. Garry P. Duplessis served OPSO for 27 years. His passing follows the death of Vanessa Mackey, an OPSO deputy who passed away on April 15 from contracting the virus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends and colleagues of these two members of our OPSO family. They will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all of us here at OPSO,” Gusman and Hodge said in a joint statement.
In their memory, a black wreath has been placed on a marked OPSO unit parked outside of the Orleans Justice Center. A wreath has also been placed at the entrance of the Orleans Justice Center.
In the past 24 hours, two additional OPSO employees tested positive bringing the total number of positive cases to 70. The sheriff’s office said 36 employees tested negative bringing the total number of negative cases to 236.
In total, 331 OPSO employees have been tested with 25 results still pending. As previously reported, 19 employees have return to work after recovering from COVID-19.
An additional 39 have returned after receiving negative test results or following self-quarantine.
The number of positive cases among inmates rose to 125, with one new case in the past 24 hours. Of the total positive cases, 88 are in OPSO custody and are medically segregated for the safety of themselves, other inmates and our staff.
As previously reported, one of the inmates who tested positive was transported to a local hospital on April 21 due to a high fever. As of this report, his condition has continued to improve.
A total of 704 inmates have been tested to date. The results of 47 of these tests have not been received but are expected to return in coming days.
The current inmate population is 818 with 733 at the Orleans Justice Center.
