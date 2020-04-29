Second OPSO staff member dies from COVID-19, sheriff says

“Lt. Garry P. Duplessis served OPSO for 27 years. His passing follows the death of Vanessa Mackey, an OPSO deputy who passed away on April 15 from contracting the virus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends and colleagues of these two members of our OPSO family. They will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all of us here at OPSO,” Gusman and Hodge said in a joint statement.