Strong storms moving through ahead of cool front

A line of strong storms will cross the area this morning. A few storms along this line could be strong to severe, producing heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, and possible hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. By midday, the rain will come to an end and a drier afternoon is on tap.
Highs will only top out in the upper 70s thanks to the rain and cloud cover around. We may see a couple showers along the cold front as it passes this evening. Beyond today, rain chances for the foreseeable future fall to near 0. A cool breeze will bring low humidity and lots of sunshine to finish out the week.
This weekend, temperatures will ramp up into the mid to upper 80s with a return of humidity. Some spots could reach near 90 early next week.
