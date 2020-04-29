Some health providers now offering COVID-19 antibody testing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some health providers in the New Orleans area are rolling out COVID-19 antibody tests. But, doctors warn there’s still a lot that experts don’t know about the results of those tests.
Ochsner Health began offering voluntary COVID-19 antibody tests to its 26,000 employees this week. So far, nearly 10,000 healthcare workers have been tested.
“Right now the test that we are doing is an IgG test, it’s looking for a specific antibody response, what this test tells us is whether or not the body has mounted an immune response to Covid -19, let’s say greater than 14 days, that’s where IgG can pick up, so, sometime in the past, greater than 2 weeks ago, the individual, if you are positive, was exposed to Covid-19 and has mounted a response to that,” Ochsner Health Chief Medical Officer Robert Hart, M.D., said.
Dr. Hart says there’s still a lot that experts need to learn about the new coronavirus. Ochsner currently has over 30 studies being conducted on Covid-19 including the employee antibody testing.
“This, in fact, is another one because we will be able to look at this data and aggregate, look and see, so, what does this tell us and we may be able to track people who have had the antibodies and then see does anyone get reinfected down the line,” Hart said."The other thing that it does, is again, it tells us what is the prevalence in our community."
The doctors we spoke with agree, it’s important that people understand, if your test result shows you have antibodies to COVID-19, that just means you’ve been exposed to the virus, it doesn’t mean you’re protected from catching it again.
“It is useful to public health in the sense that it tells us ideally, if the test performs as expected, that somebody has been exposed to the virus, it does not mean that they’re immune and it does not mean they have the virus, this is very important, that’s because antibodies don’t develop for several days after somebody is infected, so, somebody may have the virus and not have antibodies and we don’t know when antibodies fade after the end of the infection,” Lucio Miele, M.D., with LSU Health Genetics & Precision Medicine said.
Ochsner Health says once it’s finished testing employees, antibody testing will then be offered to patients. The Chief Medical Officer believes that will happen within the next two weeks. He adds they hope to share more information about the results of their employee antibody testing in the coming weeks.
