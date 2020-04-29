Thousands without power as storms charge through the metro area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Strong thunderstorms roared through much of the area Tuesday night causing minor to moderate damage.
Those same storms, coupled with Wednesday morning’s rough weather, have left many in the dark.
Approximately 7,800 Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish are without power as of 9 a.m., according to Entergy’s outage map.
About 1,900 customers are in the dark in Plaquemines Parish and 800 in Orleans.
1,700 customers are without power in both St. Charles Parish and Terrebonne Parishes.
Nearly 3,700 Entergy customers are without electricity in Tangipahoa.
The outage map did not indicate when all areas would be restored.
