Three rescued after fishing boat capsizes near Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. - The Coast Guard rescued two people from the water after their fishing boat capsized near Grand Isle Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a distress call from the boat at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, of a 17 foot bass boat taking on water with three people aboard.
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter air crew.
The aircrew arrived on scene and located the three people who had swam to a rock jetty nearby.
The aircrew was able to safely hoist two females and transport them back to Air Station New Orleans.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Marine Division rescued the male in the water.
All three were reported in stable condition.
