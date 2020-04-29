Winston ready for a ‘Harvard education in quarterback school’ with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jameis Winston is a New Orleans Saint, and he appears ready to learn under the heavyweights of NFL offensive football.
Hours after signing with the Black and Gold, Winston joined former NFL quarterback, Charlie Ward, on Instragram live to express his excitement of coming to New Orleans.
“Being a part of the Saints, being a part with Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Sean Payton, coach Joe Lombardi (Saints QB coach), coach Pete Carmichael (Saints offensive coordinator). When you think about that room, that’s like a Harvard education in quarterback school. I wanted to put my ego aside, think about my family, think about my career, said Jameis Winston.
Winston’s one-year contract with the Saints carries a base value of $1.1 million , according to ESPN’s Field Yates. He got a $148,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $952,000 and $3.4 million is available in incentives.
Winston pulled in over $46 million in five seasons with the Bucs.
Coach Payton is bringing Winston in to serve as a backup quarterback. A spot Winston will have to adjust to after starting primarily with the Bucs.
“I’m going to miss being a starting quarterback. But you never know what happens. I think this is just a great and a unique step to join Drew Brees and the Saints. Learn from him, learn from one of the best to ever do it,” said Winston.
Winston is 26 years old. In 70 career starts, he threw 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. Winston threw 30 interceptions last year in Tampa Bay. The Bucs let Winston go after his rookie contract expired.
