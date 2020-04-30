Archdiocese of New Orleans planning to file for bankruptcy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans is planning to file for bankruptcy.
The church organization has been saddled with mounting clergy sex abuse legal costs and hit hard by church and school closures due to coronavirus.
The filing could offer the church protection from upcoming legal expenses.
Roger Stetter, an attorney for a number of church sex abuse victims says he is surprised by the bankruptcy filing. He says he thought the archdiocese was doing a good job with managing settlements. He says the problem appears to be more of a function of people not going to church.
That notwithstanding he says the church still has assets. Stetter also says that in other states where archdioceses have filed for bankruptcy they were still able to pay claims to sex abuse victims. Stetter says a panel of lawyers will likely oppose the bankruptcy filing.
