Bengals release QB Andy Dalton

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals have released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton after nine years with the team.
The move was expected with Dalton entering the final year of his contract and the Bengals drafting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as their No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.
After being drafted in the second round of the 2011 draft, Dalton led the Bengals to the playoffs in his first five seasons in Cincinnati.
Despite repeated postseason trips, he was unable to help break the franchise’s long-standing winless drought in the playoffs.
He also made the Pro Bowl three times.
Dalton leaves Cincinnati as the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and perhaps one of the most beloved Bengals in the franchise’s history.
Former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson took to Twitter shortly after the news broke Thursday to show his support and love Dalton:
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.