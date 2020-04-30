Bruce: No Rain In Sight-Dry For Several Days To Come

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We will be in another dry stretch for several days to come. The front that brought strong storms is history as we see a nice stretch through the weekend. A cool northwesterly breeze will keep humidity low and temperatures mild through the end of the week. Highs today will reach the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.
A gradual rise in temperatures is expected through the weekend and into early next week. We’ll go from low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday to near 90 for Sunday through Tuesday.
No rain is in the forecast until the middle of next week when we expect our next front could spark up a few storms.
