GRAPHIC: NOPD body-cam shows officer struck during shootout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police released a disturbing video of a body worn camera showing the events leading to an exchange of gunfire in which two officers and a suspect where struck and injured.
On April 14, around 9:12 p.m., the officers were called to investigate suspicious individuals pulling on car door handles in the area of Bullard Ave. and Morrison Rd.
The officers located suspects in the 7400 block of Strathmore Dr.
The subjects then attempted to flee the area. A foot chase ensued behind one of the subjects. That subject produced a handgun and an exchange of gunfire occurred near the intersection of Briarheath Dr. and Strathmore Dr.
One officer, James Montano, was shot in the calf. The second officer, David Santanello, was shot in the knee.
The perpetrator, a 21-year-old male, Dwight Clark, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken into custody.
The second subject fled the scene and investigators are working to identify him.
Both officers are recovering from their injuries. Montano has been cleared to return to duty. Santanello is nearing completion of that process.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the second subject is asked to contact the Force Investigation Team at 504-658-6800 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
