Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The reeducation of NFL quarterback Jameis Winston is beginning with the New Orleans Saints. Winston says humility and maturity led him to take a back-up role with the Saints while eschewing opportunities to earn more money or a starting role. Winston agreed this week to a one-year contract to serve as Drew Brees' back-up. Winston says his goal is to learn about football as well as leadership and professionalism from the record-setting quarterback and from coach Sean Payton. Winston was Tampa Bay's starting QB for five seasons before being replaced in March by Tom Brady.
ATLANTA (AP) — The arrival of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay has turned the NFC South into what Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn calls Quarterback South. Saints starter Drew Brees and Brady are the NFL's all-time leaders in yards passing. Atlanta's Matt Ryan is No. 10 on the list. That gives the division exceptionally high standards for quarterback play and helped lead Carolina and Atlanta to focus heavily on defense in the NFL draft. Carolina selected only defensive players while four of Atlanta's six picks came on defense. Tampa Bay helped to further raise expectations by trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — NFL teams didn’t know when they left the Senior Bowl in January that they wouldn’t get all that much more time with prospects before the draft. The in-person scrutiny at practices and in meetings is always a meaningful part of the evaluation process at the week-long audition for NFL teams in Mobile, Alabama. Turns out it had perhaps an added significance this year, at least in providing that personal touch. After the game and the combine, the coronavirus forced many on-campus pro days and the pre-draft team visits to be called off.