Lakeside Mall announces curbside pickup, reopening date

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Lakeside Mall released new details on the opening of some stores at a at the shopping center in Metairie. Some businesses there are preparing for curbside pickup.
It is part of an order Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to sign Friday (May 1) to ease restrictions.
Stores, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, have already set up a tent.
They operate in nine other stores to see what works best in each location.
Owner Chad Berg said they have been preparing for the easing of restrictions.
He is giving all staff members with face shields, masks, gloves and wipes to make sure everything they touch is as clean as possible.
In a recording by Lakeside, the mall announce that several stores will set up tomorrow. The plan is to reopen the entire shopping center by May 16.
For more information on which stores will reopen under the new guidelines, click here: https://www.lakesideshopping.com/curbside
