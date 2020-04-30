Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

BUCKEYE-FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Authorities ID man fatally shot by Phoenix police in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who they say was fatally shot by Phoenix police officers in Buckeye. They say 32-year-old Robert Musser was suspected of stealing a ride-share vehicle during a traffic stop and shooting at police Tuesday morning. Musser was accused of being involved in several felony crimes in the last two weeks. Officers conducted a stop and the ride-share driver exited the vehicle and the driver told police Musser pointed a gun at him before getting in the front seat and driving away. Police say Musser started shooting at officers and a special assignment unit used a vehicle maneuver to stop the car in Buckeye, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Phoenix. Officers returned fire and Musser died from his injuries at a hospital.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA REST STOPS
Arizona to expand rest area in another move to aid truckers
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is taking another step to aid long-distance truckers hauling freight during the coronavirus pandemic. The state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a nearly $4 million project will add a total of 38 additional parking spaces for big rigs on the two sides of the Haviland Rest Area on Interstate 40 west of Kingman. The department previously raised weight limits for trucks carrying supplies for the COVID-19 relief effort and reopened two long-closed rest areas near Flagstaff to provide additional overnight parking for truckers. In another move, the department authorized food trucks to operate at rest areas to make it easier for truckers to obtain meals at a time when takeout options in some communities are limited.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NAVAJO-NATION
Navajo Nation continues weekend lockdown due to coronavirus
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of the Navajo Nation will be under another lockdown this weekend as the tribe seeks to keep the coronavirus from spreading further into communities. The lockdown is the fourth the tribe has implemented. Residents have been under nightly curfews for several weeks now. Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer urged people to tell family members, friends and co-workers to stay home. He says the number of deaths on the Navajo Nation is sad and has devastated many families. Tribal health officials say 1,873 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 60 people have died.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona governor extends stay-home order; shops to reopen
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has extended his stay-at-home order through May 15 but adds that he will allow some nonessential retail businesses to reopen with precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The Republican governor says the outbreak appears to have slowed in the state, but there’s no clear sign deaths and new cases are trending down. He’s allowing retail businesses to open next Monday with curbside and delivery service or with appointments. They can completely reopen by the end of next week if they take steps to allow social distancing. He’s said restaurants will not be allowed to reopen their dining rooms before May 12.
AP-US-NATIONAL-PARKS-CELLPHONES-VS-SILENCE
National parks balancing demands for cell service, silence
PHOENIX (AP) — National parks are grappling with how to expand cellphone service while preserving the serenity of nature. While the plans are a lower priority for the National Park Service during the coronavirus pandemic, officials are intent on resolving the connectivity issue as states gradually start lifting restrictions. One of the latest debates is playing out at the Grand Canyon, where officials are mapping where to put new communications towers. Other parks also are trying to improve communications for visitors who want to use their cellphones for directions, reservations and to even post selfies on social media.
FATAL SHOOTING-SCOTTSDALE PARK
Scottsdale police: Shootings apparently were murder-suicide
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say a fatal double shooting at a Scottsdale park on Tuesday apparently was a murder-suicide involving a divorced couple. A Police Department spokesman says investigators believe that the man who died at a hospital shot himself after first shooting a woman found dead at Cholla Park. They were identified by police as 50-year-old Tammy Welch and 59-year- old Lawrence Labine.
PIMA COUNTY-PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR
Pima County hires new public health director, starts June 1
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County has hired a new public health director. County officials announced Tuesday that Dr. Theresa Cullen will start her job on June 1. Cullen is a graduate of the University of Arizona College of Medicine. She has worked as a public health physician and retired as a Public Health Service Officer from the federal government with the rank of Rear Admiral and Assistant U.S. Surgeon General. Cullen will replace Bob England, who has served as interim health director since last June after Marcy Flanagan left to direct the Maricopa County Health Department. England will stay on as a part-time physician to help guide Pima County through the coronavirus pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHOENIX FLYOVER
Air Force, Guard jets to perform flyover to honor responders
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard aircraft on Friday will conduct a flyover above metro Phoenix to honor healthcare workers and others responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Luke Air Force Base officials say 15 jets will begin the flyover at approximately 3:10 p.m., and that it will last 50 minutes. Officials say the flight path will take the jets over Buckeye, Luke, Litchfield Park, Surprise, Waddell, Goodyear, Tolleson, Phoenix and Tempe before they head over Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Deer Valley, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West, and El Mirage. Participating aircraft will include seven F-35A fighters and seven F-16 fighters from Luke and a KC-135 tanker from the Air Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing at Sky Harbor International Airport.