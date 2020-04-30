New Orleans police officer dies from COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are mourning the loss of a 30-year veteran of the force who died from complications due to COVID-19.
Officer Mark Hill St. passed away on Thursday (April 30) after being diagnosed with the disease on April 3, the NOPD said.
“It is with great sorrow that the New Orleans Police Department announce the passing of a brother in blue,” the department said in a statement.
Hall most recently served in the 8th Districtm which mainly patrolled the French Quarter area.
“Please keep his family in your prayers,” police asked the public.
The announcement comes one day after the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the loss of its second deputy to COVID-19.
