NOPD to release video of shooting that injured two NOPD officers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department plans to release video from a shooting in New Orleans East that left two officers injured.
On April 14, officers responded to a call of people pulling on the door handles of vehicles.
According to NOPD, when officers arrived at the scene they began chasing the suspects. Shots were fired during the chase but it is not clear who fired the first shot.
Both officers suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover.
A 21-year-old suspect was arrested after he was shot in the leg. A second suspect remains at large.
NOPD is scheduled to release the video of the shooting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.