Protesters gather at Louisiana Correctional Institute to pray for inmates facing threat of COVID-19

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A small group of protesters gathered outside of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW) in Baker Thursday, April 29 to pray for the inmates at the facility.
According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC), there are more cases of COVID-19 at LCIW than any other correctional facility in the state.
Between inmates and staff at facilities that make up the LCIW, 216 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Protesters say the state is not doing enough to separate prisoners to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have been given an order to practice six feet social distancing and all that, and in prison they can’t. This is why the numbers are increasingly growing in prison, and especially in the women’s facility," Ivy Mathis, with the group Voice Of The Experienced (VOTE), told WAFB.
The DOC says they’re doing more testing and have given each inmate two cloth face masks. DOC officials also say they’ve increased sanitation at all prisons.
