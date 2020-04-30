Respiratory therapist says he’s never seen anything like Covid-19 in his nearly 30 year career

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Every day that Bill Breaux is on the job he’s at the bedside of COVID-19 patients, helping them breathe.
“It’s pretty traumatic for us to see the disease and the death and destruction we see every day. We’re there every day with the patient,” Breaux said.
In his nearly 30 years as a respiratory therapist, Breaux says he’s never seen a respiratory disease as powerful as the new coronavirus.
“You’d see these people get put on ventilators and you were trying everything you could possibly do but they were not going to survive the ventilators, unfortunately, so, we saw a lot of death during the last 45 days,” said Breaux.
He remembers the day his team at West Jefferson Medical Center almost ran out of ventilators.
“We were very, very close but we had anesthesia involved and they were going to use the anesthesia machines so I had a back up of 15 ventilators but that particular day I was losing it so people noticed because I rarely do that,” Breaux said.
The pandemic has certainly taken an emotional toll on healthcare workers like Breaux, there were times when he says he lost 10 patients in a day.
“We’re there with them and the nurses too and we’re doing skype with the family members you feel for the family because they don’t get to have that last moment with their family member,” Breaux said.
Some of those patients he considered friends.
“You get kind of used to death but it does affect you and every now and then you get a case that really affects you where you’re balling like a little baby,” Breaux said. “We have a good group of people together and we’re like family so we counsel each other, we help each other.”
Breaux recently took a Covid-19 antibody test, he was shocked by the results.
“I was expecting to be positive, I’m still kind of freaked out that I wasn’t because of all the exposures I had with it but obviously I am washing my hands enough, wearing my PPE’s well enough to not catch it,” he said.
He and his team have seen dark days at the hospital, but, he says the situation is drastically improving.
“Oh yeah 100% better, I guess the social distancing and the closing the area really has done wonderful,” Breaux said. “But, we do still have one floor that has all positive patients and we see quite a few patients there on that floor, we’re still seeing the positive but not as many.”
Despite the risk, Breaux goes to work every day putting his own life on the line to help others. That’s the reward he says, knowing he can help some patients get better.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.