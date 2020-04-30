STPSO: 3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after allegedly leading police chase near Slidell

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a traffic stop, five individuals led police officers on a high-speed chase near Slidell.
The incident happened on Thursday, April 3, at around 6:30 a.m.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office later discovered the vehicle was stolen.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop headed eastbound on Interstate 12.
After refusing to stop, the driver led police down Interstate 12 on Louisiana Highway 11.
Louisiana State Police troopers, along with STPSO deputies followed the car through Slidell before it crashed on Louisiana Highway 433 near Pichon Road.
After crashing, the five individuals attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.
Three of the individuals arrested were juveniles, who were arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Resisting Arrest. They were booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
One of the juveniles arrested already had an arrest warrant through the New Orleans Police Department for armed robbery and possession of a firearm.
19-year-old Malcom Wylie, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and booked for driving left of center, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule 1 CDS, illegal possession of stolen things, contributing the delinquency of juveniles and resisting an officer.
18-year-old Nadia Alexander, the second adult in the vehicle, was arrested and booked for illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer.
