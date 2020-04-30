Summer-like heat next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The incredible Spring weather will stick around for a couple more days. By the end of the weekend but especially early next week, the humidity will increase and temperatures will approach or possibly exceed 90 degrees.
The hottest day will likely be Tuesday where lower 90s are possible. This will threaten record highs.
Another cold front is expected by the middle of next week. However little if any rain is expected with it and temperatures will not drop off quite as much. However lower humidity is likely by late next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.