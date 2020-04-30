Trump pleased with La. response to COVID-19 crisis, promises 200,000 testing kits

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - President Donald Trump is pleased with how Louisiana has worked to curb the coronavirus outbreak. He met met with Governor John Bel Edwards Wednesday at the White House to discuss his response to the pandemic.
A big reason for the success he says was the amount of testing done in highly populated areas in the state.
So far, the state has completed 151,000 tests statewide since early March and Trump complimented Edwards when they met in the Oval Office saying it is a big reason Louisiana has seen a flattening of the curve.
Edwards also met with members of the Coronavirus Task Force to discuss the state’s response.
Edwards says Louisiana is faring much better now than just a few weeks and a major contributor was getting large groups tested early on. He says that has also played a role in the state’s testing strategy moving forward and thanked the federal government for its commitment to support Louisiana’s efforts with test kits and swabs to get to 200,000 tests in May alone.
“That gets us to 43 out of every one thousand tested every month. We believe that that’s sufficient for us to move forward as we are able to start reopening the economy,” says Edwards. “We know the lab capacity is there.”
“I think we’ve made it clear all along that states have controlled and mitigated with the current number and as you heard from the governor, he didn’t shut everything down,” says Dr. Deborah Birx with the White House Coronavirus Task Force. “He has a curve like this with still a significant number of Louisianians working.”
Edwards did extend the stay at home order for Louisiana until May 15 but he did ease up on some restrictions for businesses that will go into effect May 1.
Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside seating areas for patrons to only eat their meals. There will not be table side service.
Retail stores will be allowed to open but must abide by social distancing guidelines and provide curbside delivery. All employees will also be required to wear masks.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.